The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved $40 billion in aid to Ukraine after President Joe Biden warned that Kiev was running out of funds to tackle Russia.

Military, humanitarian and economic assistance was approved by 368 votes to 57. Democrats and Republicans have already worked out the details and the Senate is expected to approve it by next week.

