The house of the detained on suspicion of receiving a multimillion-dollar bribe of the governor of the Penza region, Ivan Belozertsev, where the security forces came with searches at night, was shown on video. Frames posted in Telegram-Channel Mash on Sunday, March 21st.

According to the channel, work in the cottage on Lazo Street in Penza is still ongoing, while the governor himself was taken away for investigative actions. In the recording, a two-story house, fenced off from the street by a high fence and a gate, is shown from different angles.

The detention of Belozertsev and six other people became known earlier on March 21. The official and his sons were searched. According to investigators, the official received more than 30 million rubles in bribes from Boris Shpigel, who heads the Biotek group of pharmaceutical companies, his wife and director of Pharmacy, Anton Koloskov.

For bribes, “Biotek” received benefits when concluding government contracts and purchasing from the budget for health care institutions in the region.