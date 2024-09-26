House of Parliament | New information from the police about the vandalism of the Parliament building: one of the arrested was a minor

House of Parliament|Nine people are still in custody on suspicion of vandalizing the House of Parliament.

One The demonstrators who were arrested on the steps of the Parliament on Wednesday have been released, says the crime commissioner Jari Korkalainen from the Helsinki police.

The person released on Wednesday evening is a minor.

The police arrested a total of ten people on Wednesday morning in front of the main doors of the Parliament building. A group of Swedish environmental activists was there to organize a demonstration against peat, during which they shot red paint at the pillars and main doors of the Parliament.

The police suspect those arrested of aggravated assault. Nine adult suspects are still in custody.

From Korka The interrogations of the suspects started on Wednesday and are scheduled to continue on Thursday.

“The majority did not want to comment on the questions asked to them in the preliminary investigation. A few have commented briefly on their part”, says Korkalainen.

In addition to the interrogations, the police are conducting a technical investigation by, among other things, finding out what the dye used by the demonstrators was. In addition, the police review the video material they receive, such as surveillance camera tapes.

“We have received quite a lot of footage,” says Korkalainen.

For the time being, Korkalainen does not want to take a position on whether the suspects will possibly be required to be imprisoned. A possible request for detention must be submitted no later than Saturday morning.