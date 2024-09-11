When the past meets the present. The inauguration evening of the House of MINI in the suggestive location of Via Montenapoleone 12 in Milan: we are talking about a place that, according to the BMW Group car manufacturer, intends “celebrate the past and future of the brand with an iconographic journey that spans the decades of history that They made MINI an icon“.

House of MINI in Milan

“MINI entered the BMW Group’s product portfolio in 2001 with a key role: to attract a different, younger and trendsetting clientele that would broaden our target audience. – the words of Maximilian Of SilvestrePresident and CEO BMW Italy – Today we face equally important challenges: preserving this iconicity and projecting it into the future to ensure that the brand continues to be successful and a reference point in the automotive market and lifestyle. And that continues to inspire love in its community of reference. This is what we have done in the last twenty years, a period of time in which MINI has returned to being an icon of style, fashion, glamour as happened with the original by Issigonis”.

Three cars on display

Objectives and ambitions that the British brand intends to satisfy through three fundamental elements that have guaranteed the success of MINI throughout the decades: design, innovation and communication. Specifically, from 10 to 15 September the House of MINI will host an example of the classic 1965 Morris Mini-Cooper S Works Rally and the new MINI Cooper, while from Monday 16 September the courtyard of the House of MINI will welcome the New MINI Aceman.

Towards a sustainable future

“There are many new features in terms of design and innovation that MINI offers to the market with its new range – he added Federica ManzoniHead of MINI Italia – Minimal design, space optimisation, modern driver assistance systems, a new world of digital experiences that combine the tradition of MINI design, the typical go-kart feeling with our brand’s commitment to an all-electric and sustainable future.”