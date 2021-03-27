The “Metaverse” is a virtual extension of our world, and in it, virtual land plots are bought, traded, homes built and digital businesses are.

And Mars House, the first digital home with a non-fungible token, recently sold for more than $ 500,000.

Businesses with non-exchangeable icons made headlines recently, allowing the sale of digital art, and other things such as graphics or music online.

The “NFT” is a digital code encrypted by the artist’s signature on the “blockchain”, which is the backbone of cryptocurrencies such as “Bitcoin”, and allows verification of authenticity and ownership.

“House of Mars” sold for half a million dollars

To acquire the artwork, the new owner of digital artist, Christa Kim, paid 288 Ether, a cryptocurrency equivalent to $ 514,557.79.

In return, the buyer will receive 3D files for uploading to their “Metaverse” program.

According to “CNN in Arabic”, Kim said that the concept behind the house “is inspired by the closure during the pandemic.”

Mars House represents the next generation of non-exchangeable tokens, and is a sign of what’s to come as we enter a future associated with AR.

“Art, non-exchangeable tokens, cryptocurrencies … these sweeping changes, and the ideas centered around how we live with digital assets, have become a reality, and they will create a global paradigm shift,” Kim said.

After being restricted by Covid-19, we need more innovative ideas centered on how our internal environments can treat us, as mental health has become a major concern for everyone, according to the artist.

The artist said she has teamed up with musician Jeff Schroeder of “The Smashing Pumpkins”, to work on relaxing music to accompany the action.

The sale took place last week in a manner that makes this period a record month for non-exchangeable tokens.

On Monday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold its first-ever tweet as a non-exchangeable code for $ 2.9 million.

The tweet was published on March 21, 2006.

On March 11th, the first artwork with a non-exchangeable symbol was sold for $ 69 million.

This placed the artist behind the work, known as “Beeple,” in close proximity to the most expensive still-lives artists.