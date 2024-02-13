The recent report from the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee on the progress of the transition to electric vehicles in the UK is damning.

The UK government's electric vehicle strategy, the report warns, “needs rapid charging”. Anyone even remotely involved in electric vehicles and electrification will have seen relentless anti-EV narratives in the media over the last two years.

Some newspapers publish a story against electric vehicles every day. This misinformation, written primarily by those who have never owned and, often, driven an electric vehicle, has slowed adoption and cemented a litany of mischievous myths in the public consciousness. While we don't know whether the anti-EV campaign is being funded by vested interests, or just publishers generating clickbait stories, misinformation about electric vehicles is certainly a fact. And the government didn't help. The Prime Minister's dispute over the 2030 date has confused the market and frustrated car manufacturers who had planned their model cycles around this date.

Favoring fossil fuels with new oil and gas drilling licenses has also muddled the message to the point that conservatives appear to have moved away from electrification and made electric vehicles a hot-button issue. We are in the midst of a culture war over electric vehicles. Yet there is much the government should do to protect our domestic auto industry, increase electric vehicle adoption and attract global investment.

Because if they don't, we risk being wiped out by the billions offered by the EU Green Deal, the US Inflation Reduction Act and shiploads of Chinese electric vehicles. Doing nothing and simply protecting the Old Order is not an option. The UK's industrial and economic future depends on a clear, long-term strategy for electric vehicles, free from election cycles and political interference.

(Source: InterAutoNews)