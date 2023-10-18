House of Gucci: the complete cast (actors) of the film

What is the cast (actors) of House of Gucci, the 2021 film directed by Ridley Scott which tells the real events that in 1995 led Patrizia Reggiani to organize the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Lady Gaga: Patrizia Reggiani

Adam Driver: Maurizio Gucci

Jared Leto: Paolo Gucci

Jeremy Irons: Rodolfo Gucci

Jack Huston: Domenico De Sole

Salma Hayek: Giuseppina Auriemma

Al Pacino: Aldo Gucci

Camille Cottin: Paola Franchi

Reeve Carney: Tom Ford

Plot

We’ve seen the cast of House of Gucci, but what is the plot of the film? Milan, Italy, 1970. Patrizia Reggiani is an attractive 22-year-old girl who works as an office manager in her father Fernando’s small trucking company. At a party, Patrizia meets her peer Maurizio Gucci, a law student and heir, through her father Rodolfo, of 50% of the high fashion house Gucci, founded by her paternal grandfather Guccio. Patrizia begins to court her clumsy Maurizio, until the two fall in love with her and he introduces her to her family. Rodolfo Gucci, however, understands that Patrizia is only interested in her money and success and tells Maurizio, warning him that, if he were to marry her, he will disinherit him; Maurizio chooses Patrizia over his relationship with Gucci, leaving the family. Patrizia and Maurizio get married and the latter is hired at the Reggiani trucking company.

A few years later Patrizia becomes pregnant and sees the birth of her daughter Alessandra as a way to family reconciliation, so she tells the news to Maurizio’s uncle, Aldo Gucci, Rodolfo’s brother; Aldo, delighted, takes the couple under his wing and introduces Patrizia to his son Paolo, who wishes to become a designer within Gucci despite his lack of talent and his questionable creations. Thanks to Aldo, Maurizio and a now terminally ill Rodolfo reconcile shortly before the latter’s death. Rodolfo then includes Maurizio again in his will, but dies before being able to sign the deed transferring the Gucci shares to his son. Patrizia, however, forges Rodolfo’s signature on the document, thus ensuring that her husband inherits 50% of the family business, as she would be entitled to.