The Beit Al-Khair Association announced that its radio program “Zayed Al-Khair” on Radio Al-Oula achieved progress and popularity during the past year, explaining that it was able, through the program and Fazaa’s electronic campaigns, to collect about 4.7 million dirhams from charitable people and benefactors, and it was directed to the sick and the needy.

The report issued by the financial department of the association stated that the program provided support to needy patients through 39 episodes, which were able to motivate listeners and philanthropists to provide the beneficiaries with sums of three million and 354 thousand and 884 dirhams, benefiting 80 patients who were in critical condition in need of expensive surgeries and medicines. Or they were unable to pay their medical bills to the hospitals they were admitted to urgently.

The program also contributed to motivating benefactors to participate in supporting the “House of Good” projects, as it collected 559,560 dirhams for endowment and food projects for all, and some Ramadan projects, the most important of which is the “Iftar for a Fasting” project, which collected 267,214 dirhams.

The report indicated that “House of Goodness” continued during the past year to provide Fazaa electronic campaigns through social networking sites and SMS messages, where 23 campaigns were implemented to save 24 patients who were treated at a value of 789 thousand and 294 dirhams, explaining that the two charitable platforms were able during the past year to collect Four million and 703 thousand and 738 dirhams, most of which went to enhance the tender of the “treatment” project for inpatients, which was spent until the end of last December seven million and 406 thousand and 979 dirhams.

It is noteworthy that “Zayed Al-Khair” is a humanitarian program that aims to promote the association’s projects, and motivate benefactors and supporters to donate to help insolvent patients.