Beit Al-Khair continues to implement its declared strategic plan by promoting its first strategic goal of improving the standard of living of low-income citizen families. The Director General of the association, Abdeen Taher Al-Awadi, announced the results of the first half of this year, indicating that the volume of the association’s spending at the end of June amounted to 69 million and 596 thousand dirhams, benefiting 17 thousand and 554 families and cases, including 5,000 citizen families with limited income who received support. monthly and seasonally at a value of 21.285 million dirhams.

Al-Awadhi thanked the esteemed benefactors, supporters and partners, led by Dubai Islamic Bank, a strategic partner that contributes annually to support and care for needy families with an amount of 20 million dirhams.

He stressed that the monthly support for the lowest-income national families registered with the association continues on a regular basis, as it provided them with 7.14 million dirhams of cash assistance on a monthly basis, in addition to 4.107 million dirhams provided in support to orphan families. It also distributed food support to families with a value of 9.808 million dirhams, and made families and needy groups happy with a value of 11.19 million dirhams, through Ramadan projects and the sacrificial and Eid projects.

Al-Awadi noted that the association focused during the past months on humanitarian and societal support for families, providing 33 million and 563.9 thousand dirhams emergency aid to families and cases suffering from pressing humanitarian conditions, and supported patients through a treatment project worth 1.67 million dirhams, and settled financial liabilities of debtors at a value of 1,095. million dirhams.

He stated that the association spent 7.47 million dirhams on needy students during the last academic year, distributed between 5.11 million dirhams to pay school fees, 1.79 million dirhams to pay university fees, and 565.5 thousand dirhams spent to provide educational supplies, electronic devices and stationery for children of needy and lesser citizen families. income.