“Bayt Al Khair” issued its financial report for the month of July, which indicated that the volume of its spending in it amounted to 10 million and 142 thousand and 960 dirhams, bringing the volume of its spending during the past seven months to 82 million and 618 thousand and 522 dirhams. The Association’s spending in July topped the humanitarian support provided by “Beit Al-Khair” to citizen families and needy cases, as the volume of emergency aid that it distributed during the month amounted to five million and 116 thousand and 495 dirhams, of which three million and 347 thousand and 78 dirhams came from zakat funds, and one million and 769 thousand and 417 dirhams. from charity money.

The association also supported the treatment of patients with a value of 394 thousand and 771 dirhams, and provided 100 thousand dirhams to remove the debts of some debtors.

The association continued its support for the national families registered with it, who receive cash assistance on a monthly basis. During the month of July, it provided them with 623 thousand dirhams, and spent an amount of 701 thousand and 65 dirhams on supporting orphans and their families.

Beit Al Khair also spent three million, 876 thousand and 270 dirhams on the national families with the lowest income, the July share of the contribution of its strategic partner, Dubai Islamic Bank.

The association provided food support to families amounting to 209 thousand and 840 dirhams, and spent 48 thousand and 500 dirhams for maintaining homes and providing families with household supplies, in addition to 14 thousand and 565 dirhams to help some students from families, and 6892 dirhams for clothing.

The report revealed that “Bayt Al-Khair” spent one million and 401 thousand and 212 dirhams in payments to serve the charitable programs and projects that it implements. It supported other charitable organizations with an amount of 223 thousand and 205 dirhams, in addition to spending 46 thousand and 250 dirhams on a number of various charitable projects.