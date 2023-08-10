The successful spin-off of game of Thrones of HBO“House of the Dragon“, will not be affected by the strike of SAG-AFTRA, according to a report by Variety. Because the cast of the series is composed mainly of actors who work under contracts regulated by the local union equitythe series can technically continue filming due to the fact that the members of equity they are not legally allowed to strike in solidarity with their US counterparts.

equity shared its recommended strike guidance with its 47,000 members on Thursday, just before SAG-AFTRA officially declare the strike, adding:

“Equity UK will support SAG-AFTRA and its members by all legal means. A performer who joins the strike (or refuses to cross a picket line) in the UK will have no protection against dismissal or a breach of contract lawsuit by the producer or contractor. In the same way, if equity encourage someone to join the strike, equity itself will be acting illegally and will therefore be liable for damages or a court order.”

The program also managed to avoid getting caught up in the concurrent strike of the WGA. According to the strike regulations, the members of the WGA Those involved in international projects must stop their work on any production that is under union jurisdiction if there are active writing assignments underway. Consequently, a number of American projects that were filming in the UK were affected by the strike, but fortunately for HBO“House of the Dragon” was able to continue production thanks to the completion of the scripts before the strike.

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: I don’t know what to think about this, on the one hand I think it’s okay not to get involved in other people’s business, on the other hand, we talked a bit about the poor distribution of profits that not only affects Hollywood talent.