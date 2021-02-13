House of the dragon is one of the four Game of Thrones spin-offs that HBO is preparing to expand the fantastic medieval world. The series, which will adapt the book Fire and Blood, will feature the fall of the Targaryens and fans couldn’t be more excited for its premiere in mid-2022.

In an interview with TV Line, HBO’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, revealed that production is close to starting filming. “They are preparing. They start filming in April, ”he revealed before explaining that the showrunners have been writing the script for the episodes of the first season for a long time.

Earlier, Bloys highlighted her hopes for new shows inspired by the work of George RR Martin. In addition, he hopes that the adaptations will make the most of the material that the writer left as a cultural legacy to the next generations.

“Those are fantastic properties that are decades old. I don’t know if Game of Thrones can be that big, but we certainly have a great resource and an incredible world at our disposal, ”he declared earlier this year.

House of the dragon – official synopsis

The main story will focus on the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its fall in the revolution, focusing on the events that occurred 300 years before Game of Thrones. A unique opportunity for fans of fiction.