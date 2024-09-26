Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has officially announced the conclusion of the successful participation of the House of Artisans in the Beijing International Manifestations Exhibition, an international biennale of handicrafts and creativity, which featured the works of hundreds of creators from around the world and their unique and exceptional pieces. As part of Beijing Design Week 2024, the first-of-its-kind creative design event was held in China from September 19 to 23, 2024 at the National Agricultural Exhibition Center in Beijing this year. The Manifestations Exhibition was held in China, bringing together international art directors, architects, interior designers, gallery owners, arts and cultural institutions, and more. Participation in the exhibition this year reflects the launch of a new chapter in the journey of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the House of Artisans, which achieved remarkable success during its participation in the fifth edition in Paris in 2022. Al Shaddad The House of Artisans displayed “Al Shaddad”, an innovative artistic design for a seat inspired by the spirit of Emirati heritage. Inspired by the camel saddle, a seat traditionally used by nomadic Bedouins to sit on camels, Al Shaddad reflects DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to preserving our traditional crafts in a modern world, seamlessly blending traditional weaving techniques with contemporary aesthetics to create an engaging piece of art that reflects the environmental responsibility of the House of Artisans. A specially designed Chinese version of Al Shaddad was also on display for the event, bringing to life the similarities between traditional Chinese and Emirati crafts through this artwork. The design was inspired by historical textiles in China and their connection to Al Sadu techniques. The patterns used in this version were inspired by one of China’s most famous textiles, a patterned silk known as Jin, and were woven using a similar technique to Al Sadu. This version of Al Shaddad is inlaid with a piece of Al Sadu in the Al Awirjan style, to mimic the geometric designs and decorations in Chinese textiles, as Al Shaddad in its Chinese version revives these designs. A sustainable piece This piece is made of oak wood, leather and a sustainable material that is manufactured locally in the United Arab Emirates from recycled palm branches. The colors chosen to prepare the Chinese version of Al Shaddad are inspired by the popular colors common in Chinese textiles, in addition to a selection of contemporary colors. The exhibition provided a global platform for the House of Artisans, reflecting its commitment to empowering Emirati artisans and celebrating their invaluable contributions to enhancing the cultural heritage of the United Arab Emirates. By highlighting Al Shaddad, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi confirmed its commitment to sustainability, demonstrating how to draw inspiration from ancient traditions to prepare innovative and environmentally friendly designs that outline the features of a promising future. Through this masterpiece, visitors had the opportunity to see the details of the design and materials used, along with a live demonstration of Sadu weaving by Sadu artisans who have passed the craft down from generation to generation. Global Connections This transcontinental journey to China embodied DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to connecting with a global audience and sharing the beauty and significance of Emirati craftsmanship with the world. DCT Abu Dhabi and House of Artisans are committed to protecting and supporting Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage and the UAE’s creative ecosystem, including artistic practices such as traditional Emirati handicrafts. This commitment is at the heart of DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision and priorities, especially as the country continues to grow and develop towards a creative economy, and invest more in creative industries. An important opportunity This year’s Manifestations International Exhibition was a significant opportunity for House of Artisans to showcase world-class local creative talent. The aim of this participation was not only to highlight the wonderful crafts produced by the artisans, but also to establish a constructive dialogue about the importance of preserving traditional crafts for future generations. In line with DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision to highlight the UAE’s heritage in innovative ways, the participation of artisans has helped to foster the exchange of ideas and perspectives with other cultures. The stories woven into these handcrafted creations have resonated with a global audience, reinforcing the importance of showcasing the richness and diversity of Abu Dhabi’s history and heritage in innovative and inspiring ways and raising awareness of the UAE’s rich heritage by preserving the authenticity of Abu Dhabi’s traditional crafts and the skills associated with them through interactive initiatives and new educational tools. The participation of the House of Artisans in the International Manifestations Exhibition underlined DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to promoting, preserving and protecting the emirate’s cultural heritage from extinction, while also increasing cultural awareness of the UAE’s heritage by preserving authentic Emirati handicrafts and the skills and knowledge associated with them.