For Kabira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

Celebrating intangible heritage and preserving traditional crafts and practices as part of the Emirati identity, the “House of Craftsmen” in the Al Hosn area, which opened its doors a month ago, is organizing a permanent exhibition to honor artisans and their contributions by promoting their products, under the title “Traditions Through Generations.” This exhibition is part of the broader strategic plan through which the Department of Culture and Tourism works to document the history and culture of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in new, interesting and attractive ways. House of craftsmen Visitors to learn about traditional products, including the materials and skills required to produce them, as well as learn about contemporary art by emerging Emirati artists to present works inspired by Emirati traditional crafts.

Pads

During the press tour that was organized yesterday, Nawal Al Shehhi, a “cultural guide,” said: House of craftsmen It includes spaces for presenting workshops that will organize public programs, events and cultural activities to form a platform that provides a deeper understanding of the social values ​​that shaped the Emirati identity, explaining that this exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity of the Emirati men and women and their wisdom and experiences that contributed to the creation of a range of handicrafts.

a tour

The press tour began with a video showing the diversity of traditional traditional crafts in various Emirati environments, while Al-Shehhi confirmed that the permanent exhibition consists of 4 platforms, namely, “The Coffee House”, “Al Khous”, “Al Tili” and “Sadu”, in addition to several islands. There are more than 16 contemporary artists whose works are inspired by traditional crafts, confirming that the exhibition that was opened before Ramadan organizes art workshops for adults and children, and that the contemporary works it includes symbolize the Emirati identity and connection with the past, confirming that Emirati crafts have developed over time, due to social and economic factors. And technological.

The exhibition includes a wall decorated with more than 60 traditional pieces, and displays a set of tools that were used in the past in the manufacture of crafts.

House of craftsmen

The handicrafts of theHouse of craftsmen»With the creative and artistic relationship between the people of the UAE and the local natural resources over time, the artisans were able to develop their skills to meet their employment and economic needs, taking advantage of the natural environment in the country, which is characterized by its richness and diversity, where there are three types of ecosystems, including the system Desert, mountain, and nautical, craftsmanship thanks to these skills reflect a highly artistic sense.

Sadu

Sadu is one of the traditional crafts that Emirati women have used since ancient times. Women use sheep’s wool, camel hair, and goat hair to create beautiful and distinctive designs rich in their geometric shapes that mostly reflect the social identity and the surrounding environment. This type of weaving was used in the manufacture of tents or “poetry houses”, and different types of Sadu were also used to decorate tents from the inside.

Wicker

The date palm is the mainstay of many handicrafts in the United Arab Emirates, and although palm trees are known to be the main source of food in the region, their branches and fronds are also included in the traditional craft of weaving known as Khous. Khous, as they weave or braid palm fronds to make various products and tools.

The next

Al-Tali is one of the traditional forms of decorative embroidery practiced by women in the United Arab Emirates, where cotton or silk threads are used intertwined with gold and silver threads to decorate collars, sleeves, kandora edges and dresses The sparkle of intricate designs and vibrant colors.

Marine crafts

Over thousands of years, Emiratis have found innovative ways to explore the sea and benefit from its riches. The boat building industry has helped develop trade ties across the Arabian Gulf and the Indian Ocean. Pearling and fishing boats also contributed to the local economy greatly.