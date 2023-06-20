The “damnatio memoriae” for Boris Johnson arrives on his 59th birthday. The House of Commons approved with a large majority of 354 votes in favor (out of just under 650 members) and only 7 against – with the rest of the members abstaining or not present – the very harsh condemnation report drawn up by the bipartisan commission of Westminster (Privileges Committee) called to investigate the accusation against the former Tory leader of having “misled Parliament” when he was prime minister in his speeches on Partygate, the scandal of the parties organized in Downing Street in violation of the anti-Covid restrictions during the pandemic. The document thus passed in a room that was ultimately half-empty with the support of all the opposition parties and part of the conservative group.



If BoJo had already resigned as an MP early in protest – with the proposed 90-day suspension from the Commons remaining in the commission’s report – he was however inflicted a humiliating ‘ban’ from the Palace of Westminster, denying him the pass normally granted to former parliamentarians, a completely new sanction for a former head of Her Majesty’s executive. This conclusion was reached after a long debate in the hall characterized by many absences, such as those of the conservative premier Rishi Sunak and of the many ministers determined to desert an institutional passage that was very uncomfortable for the majority party, by the harsh attacks against Boris and by the strenuous defense of the former Tory leader carried out by a few of his loyalists. Minister Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House, initiated the close confrontation in the Municipalities, representing the government: in her message she recalled the importance of defending the integrity and respect of the institution, thus announcing the vote in favor of the conviction of the former prime minister.

From the benches of the opposition, even those half empty during the debate, Thangam Debbonaire, Leader of the House of the Labor shadow government, addressed the deputies intending to abstain and Johnson’s supporters asking everyone to think of the families of the victims of the pandemic and what this vote means for them. You then pointed the finger at Sunak, accusing him of weakness for not having taken a clear position on the Privileges Committee report. The prime minister had previously stated that he “does not want to influence anyone on an issue of conscience that is the responsibility of parliament and not of the government”, thus leaving his deputies free to vote. There are those who spoke of “cowardice” such as the Green MP Caroline Lucas, while the former conservative prime minister Theresa May launched an appeal for responsibility, recalling respect for the rules, which must apply inside and outside Parliament.

Representing Johnson’s defence, as was expected, was former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, the protagonist of a new lunge against the bipartisan commission of Westminster, guilty in his opinion of having passed from the “vengeful” tone – as a move since the opening of the investigation from anti-BoJo prejudices as the deputy had claimed in recent weeks – to “ridiculous”, with the request to deprive the former prime minister of the parliamentary pass. And he then continued his tirade, comparing the methods of the Privileges Committee to those of Communist China. Previously he had also interrupted the intervention of Harriet Harman, Labor chairman of the bipartisan commission, for her tweets in which she alluded to Johnson’s guilt well before the conclusions of the investigation. However, all this did not help: for BoJo today is a birthday to forget.