Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, received global trade leaders including ministers, senior CEOs and business leaders from various countries of the world in the House of Trade pavilion, which is the first of its kind at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). ).

The pavilion is being held under the auspices of the COP28 presidency, and in cooperation with the World Trade Organization, the International Chamber of Commerce, the International Trade Center, and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The pavilion is scheduled to host a number of decision-makers, non-governmental organizations and trade experts in the Blue Zone. Throughout the duration of the conference, especially during Trade Day, which falls tomorrow, December 4th.

The pavilion will host 40 sessions discussing waste management, the circular economy, carbon border fees and zero-emission financial markets.

The pavilion witnessed the opening session, which included prominent speakers, including the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Secretary-General of UNCTAD, Rebecca Greenspan, the Executive Director of the International Trade Center, Pamela Cook-Hamilton, and the Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce, John W. H. Denton.

Participants in the session highlighted the untapped potential of the trade sector, noting the need to work to ensure enhanced access to green products, services and technologies, build capabilities in the field of green skills, enhance economic opportunities for developing countries, and support a just transition, stressing the central role of trade in global discussions. About climate.

During his opening speech, Al-Zeyoudi stressed the pivotal role that trade plays in advancing the process of social and economic development in the UAE and the world, stressing the UAE’s firm belief in the ability of trade to achieve real progress and respond to the most pressing challenges of the present time, including climate action.

He said: “It is not possible to discuss sustainability and climate action without discussing trade, as it is a sector that has always been a reliable source and catalyst for the growth and prosperity of the global economy, especially with the contribution of trade to the global economy reaching more than 25 trillion dollars, and its importance growing as countries redouble their efforts to build resilience.” economic growth and growth, which requires that trade take a prominent place in climate talks.” Al-Zeyoudi added: “For this exact reason, the COP28 presidency has placed trade at the forefront of global discussions on climate, and this is also why we are witnessing for the first time an entire pavilion dedicated to trade at the conference.”

