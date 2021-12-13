Doors open for the first time ad “House of BMW”, the new space dedicated to the German brand located in the center of Milan. The inauguration took place on 7 December, one of the most significant days for the Lombard capital. The new Milanese home of the Munich brand is located in the heart of the fashion district – in via Verri, at the corner of via Montenapoleone, it is a space of innovation and meeting, designed to enhance all the souls of the brand: from technology to human value, from design to experience, with great attention to sustainability and circularity, electrification and digital. “From high tech to high touch”: technology and the human factor come together in a unique experience where digital tools are integrated in the dialogue between people and brands.

“Our technology, our design, our values, beauty, innovation and digital as well as the sustainable and circular approach meet the high-level human relationship in a refined, warm, welcoming and luxurious place. – declared the President and CEO of BMW Italia, Massimiliano Di Silvestre – It is an innovative space, where Hi-Tech and Hi-Touch find their ideal combination. This is our way to pave the way for the premium urban mobility of the future, to share our range of electric vehicles, starting with the new BMW i4 ”. House of BMW is a place of luxury, but at the same time hospitable and relaxing, where it is possible to fully test the BMW experience. A single exhibition room on the ground floor welcomes visitors – who can currently admire the New BMW i4 and the CE 04 prototype from December 16 – and continues with a staircase with an art wall dedicated to the BMW sustainability manifesto, to individual stories and faces that represent him. The first floor, the beating heart of the space, is made up of a meeting room equipped for video conferences and a spacious lounge with kitchen, where it is possible to experience sensory experiences thanks to the fragrances dedicated to BMW by the Roman brand Campomarzio70. A place of relaxation and listening where you can enjoy a coffee, read a book and listen to music.

House of BMW it extends for a total of 250 m2 and is equipped with 19 video devices. Some suggestions in the design of House of BMW derive from the three installations Ace, Comet and Dash created for BMW by the Milanese designer Patricia Urquiola at the IAA in Munich. Deeply linked to the BMW Group’s circular design strategy, the three installations explore the changing possibilities of design, shape, material and color. The perspective with which House of BMW has been designed is that of a space in continuous evolution and change, which will host prototypes and celebratory cars, transforming itself on a visual, audio and olfactory level according to the suggestions and values ​​of the exhibition.