I thought it was quite something to move from my parental home at number 27 to a room in Utrecht at house number 312: more than tenfold! Already in my new place of residence, the straight Amsterdamsestraatweg turned out to go to above number 1,000. In other municipalities the house numbers even exceed ten thousand.

Most places where the latter occurs have entire neighborhoods given one street name, such as Graan voor Visch in Hoofddorp, named after a former farm that owed its name to the arable land that was reclaimed from water. The house numbers here do not neatly start at 1 or 2, but for inexplicable reasons at 13,711 – to end at 19,924. This new housing estate was constructed in the 1970s and the intention was that other parts of Hoofddorp would follow the same numbering system. Because the system at Graan voor Visch turned out to be not at all useful for residents and companies, not to mention postal workers or ambulances, this was not continued in later new construction.

Hoofddorp is not unique in this: Nijmegen even has two districts with very high house numbers: De Gildekamp and Dukenburg. In the latter part is the Lankforst district, which starts at house number 1,002 and goes up to 5,663. They are grouped by hundreds: for example, the two bus stops in the neighborhood are called Lankforst 14th Street and Lankforst 16th Street. Difficult to search, because number 5,663, for example, concerns house 63 in street 56.

Similar systems also exist in Wijchen, Maarssen, Zevenaar, Zeist, Almere and Lelystad.

In the latter city people have had a lot of fun. There too, in certain neighborhoods the streets are only numbered, but the house numbers are still shown separately, separated by a space. For example, neighborhoods are named after sailing ships such as the tjalk and the schooner. For example, a street there is Tjalk 17, whose addresses are then written as Tjalk 17 1, 17 2, 17 3 and so on. The number is depicted extra large on the blue street name signs, which is actually the street name.

The highest house number in the Netherlands is located in the same Flevoland capital. On the last part of the Oostvaardersdijk, located on the Markermeer, there are houseboats, almost all of which were given regular, but 'invented' house numbers. As a result, the highest house number at the Lelystad marina is 99.151.