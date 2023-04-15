Jerusalem – The demolition of Palestinian structures, be they houses or businesses, is a regular practice of the Israeli authorities, which in turn make it impossible for Palestinian residents of the city to obtain building permits. However, in just three months of Netanyahu’s government – ​​the most extremist in Israel’s history – these demolitions have skyrocketed, accelerating forced displacements and the coalition’s annexationist desires.

Zakariya Muhssen and her uncle Hassan did not want to “buy a car or travel abroad”; they had saved to build a future, in his case, a structure with two apartments next to the building where his family lives.

And they turned fully to that task since June of last year.

“But now everything is destroyed, our dreams are paralyzed,” laments the young Muhssen, hours after witnessing two bulldozers guarded by Israeli soldiers tear up his home in Al Issawiya.

In the local registry of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the home of Zakariya and her uncle has become the first demolition of the year in this neighborhoodout of a total of 79 Palestinian buildings destroyed in occupied East Jerusalem so far in 2023.

A skyrocketing figure, since only in the first three months —January, February and March— half of all the demolitions of 2022 took place in the eastern part (there were 144). It is a reality that points directly to the current extreme right Executive. While this practice is regular Israeli policy, since the ultra-religious supremacist coalition of Benjamin Netanyahu more Palestinian families have seen their homes demolished.

After a time of insecurity due to an imminent demolition, on February 28 the Israeli forces finished off the demolition of the house erected by Zakariya and his uncle Hassan. © Federico Cué Barberena / France 24

The Jerusalem Municipality, the main responsible authority, maintains that these constructions are “illegal”, since they were erected without building permits. Except that it rarely grants such licenses to Palestinian applicants from the city who, faced with bureaucratic difficulty, are forced to build without papers.

Although the data on demolitions is unclear, in 2019 the NGO Peace Now He explained that between 1991 and 2018 only 16.5% of the permits in Jerusalem (9,536 out of 57,737) were awarded to Palestinian neighborhoods.

As for the authorization process, the Palestinians feel that, even if they play according to the rules, it is a game that they can hardly win and that entails living under the risk and nervousness of an imminent demolition.

Zakariya and her uncle presented their request to the Municipality, but it rejected them “in every possible way” for reasons ranging from the inconvenience that the construction would cause their neighbors — “they are my family, who wish me well, and knew and approved the plans”—even an alleged plan to install a street there, something difficult to imagine because the building hits a hillside and there is not enough space for a new path.

Huge debts and forced displacement, among the impacts of the demolitions

When the much-feared demolition order arrives, the Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem also face a cruel dilemma: destroy their buildings on their own —houses, businesses, farms—; or let the Israeli authorities do it themselves, who will eventually send them a bill for the demolition.

Reluctantly, Zakariya and Hassan opted for the first option and, for six days, they undid the work of the previous eight months. Only two columns that “supported the other building” remained standing.

However, and without prior warning, around 6:30 in the morning a hundred soldiers arrived at the Muhssen residence to guard two bulldozers that destroyed those two remaining pillars, at the same time causing more damage to the pipes and wiring of the family building.

“To make us pay more, they came with two bulldozers and a lot of soldiers that weren’t needed,” Zakariya reproaches sadly. people and close the area. They just wanted to cost us more money“. In total, they were charged 100,000 shekels for the operation, which was added to the 18,000 shekels previously fined for building without a permit.

That is, the equivalent of about $30,000 in debt.

Zakariya shows on his phone a video of the moment in which the Israeli bulldozers finished off the demolition of his home and mistreated his family’s adjoining building. © Federico Cué Barberena / France 24

With his savings turned to twisted iron and rubble, Zakariya confesses: “It’s hard to think what I’ll do in the future.”

“Our main concern now is to see how we will pay the fines and we will go on with our lives,” he says. “My father, my uncle and I paid a lot of money that we were saving for a long time. We wanted to take a step forward and they didn’t let us take even half a step“.

According to the OCHA registry, Zakariya is one of the 474 people affected by the demolitions in East Jerusalem in 2023, which have also caused the forcible displacement of 145 residents, more than half of whom are minors.

Kimberly Lietz, head of communications for the OCHA office for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, explains that “home demolitions result in families losing their place of residence, access to their livelihoods and basic services in their communities,” including the children’s education, so “it is critical that the international community come together to advocate for an end to the demolitions of structures”.

This situation, adds France 24, “impregnates a sense of fear in communities” and “significantly increases humanitarian needsSo we work closely with the diplomatic community and our partners to ensure appropriate assistance to the displaced.”

However, Lietz acknowledges that OCHA’s work “is just a band-aid” and that “ultimately, without the commitment of the international community to call for an end to these policies, we are going to witness more and more humanitarian needs“.

“(UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has been clear that the planning and zoning regime implemented by the Israeli authorities is restrictive, discriminatory and goes against international humanitarian protocols and international law” – Kimberly Lietz, spokesperson from the OCHA office in East Jerusalem.

Along with Hizma, Jabel Mukaber is one of the most threatened neighborhoods

It is such unequal “planning” that threatens Jabel Mukaber, a Palestinian neighborhood located on a hill south of occupied East Jerusalem, on the outskirts of the Old City. In this area of ​​1,800 dunams (180 hectares), building construction is strictly limited.

At least 13 Palestinian structures have been demolished in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber in 2023, while Israeli authorities threaten to demolish another 132. © Federico Cué Barberena / France 24

On the one hand, the Jerusalem Municipality has designated half of the territory as public space on which neither a house nor an agricultural field can be raised. In addition, the area is in the trajectory of a new ring roadthe so-called ‘American Road’, which aims to connect the Jewish settlements located to the north and south of Jerusalem —because to build roads for these colonies and near the Holy City is increasingly among the approvals of the new Government.

And to this is added that since 2017 the Kaminitz Law, which has given the authorities broader power to prosecute Palestinian construction without a license and reduced legal action to stop the demolition. As a result, at least 132 homes in Jabel Mukaber could face demolition.

One of them is that of Feras Shqerat, an imam from a family that lived in the place for generations. On a piece of land bequeathed by his grandfather, he has dedicated the last five years to building a house for his wife, his daughters and his brother’s family, from savings obtained in working days of “fourteen and up to sixteen hours”.

“The possibility of seeing your house fall, the house of your dreams, of your family, in which you lived for years… It is a very painful feeling,” he revealed to this medium.

Fearing an imminent demolition, Feras and his family have emptied the house because “these are aggressive forces that can come at any moment”: “They come, they forcefully evict the people who are inside the house and then they they demolish; and with it the efforts we made for years“.

Feras denounces that, like Zakariya, Hassan and many others, he presented a project to the Municipality to regularize the housing situation and that, despite responding to the necessary requirements, he is paralyzed “by decision of higher authorities.” His suspicion is that the Israeli government —supported today by more radical ministers—, wants to prevent “people from settling in this place”.

“If the escalation policy led by the extremist government advances, there will be massacres, not only human, but homes,” he warned. the ultimate goaladds this Muslim cleric, is the “reduction of the Arab presence in Jerusalem” to achieve “a Jewish or Israeli majority” that responds to “the goals and ambitions of Jewish extremists.”

“It is a policy of hostility against the other, of cleaning and sweeping the other, so that they seize the land without inhabitants and thus give it to the people they want and who help them in their objectives,” says Feras.