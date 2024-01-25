Juliane Köhler began her career on the stage of the State Theater in Hanover. A larger audience is familiar with it from films like ““Nowhere in Africa” ​​is known. The movie “Aimée & Jaguar” helped the daughter of a puppet theater player's breakthrough in 1999; in it she played a homosexual woman during the time of National Socialism. In the series “House of Glass”, which can be found in the ARD media library, the fifty-eight-year-old now takes on the role of the artist Barbara. During her daughter's wedding celebration, the atmosphere is exuberant ‒ until a family member disappears under mysterious circumstances.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Preferably a crunchy muesli with fruit, yogurt, honey and nuts. I drink ginger water beforehand. Sometimes I also eat a jam sandwich.

Where do you buy your clothes?

I rarely buy clothes, I'm not the shopping type. If I'm walking somewhere and a pair of pants jumps out at me in the window, I try them on. If it fits, I'll buy it. This can be in a second-hand store, at Zara or Marc O'Polo – and it doesn't have to be a branded product.

What is the oldest piece of clothing in your closet?

These are ancient, from 1986: a pair of Wrangler pants. I bought them in a jeans shop in Kassel. And it still sits great.

When was the last time you wrote a letter by hand?

Christmas 2022, to my girlfriend in New York.

Which book has had the most impact on you in your life?

“Parzival” by Wolfram von Eschenbach. I read that at school when I must have been around twelve years old. These tests that Parzival has to pass and how he manages to do it in the end – that always bothered me.

How do you keep yourself informed about world events?

I really enjoy reading the newspaper for breakfast on Sundays. Preferably in print, and that also applies to books, which I definitely don't want to read on my computer. I often read the “Süddeutsche”, but articles from other newspapers that are recommended to me pop up on my cell phone.

What is your best small talk topic?

Work-life balance is something I talk about often. I'm interested in how young people deal with it today and how they manage it, because I couldn't do that before when I had small children and several jobs. The complete overwhelm that I had in the 1990s that they no longer have today – that fascinates me. At an age when my children are already grown up, I am still very interested in the topic because I make sure that I work less, pay more attention to my free time and do more things that are not part of my job.







What was the last movie that made you cry?

The last time I cried was yesterday in the theater in Vienna's Josefstadt, while listening to Kleist's “Broken Jug.”



Juliane Köhler in “House of Glass”

:



Image: © Michel Vertongen/Arte/ARD



Are you superstitious?

Minimal, but yes. When a cat runs from right to left, I'm happy. Or was it the other way around?

What can you laugh about?

About a lot of things, about dark humor for example. Thank God I haven't lost my sense of humor yet, even though the current times are so terrible.

Your favorite first name?

Fanny and Jette, the names of my children.

Are you taking a lunch break?

If I can, I'll make one. I can fall asleep quickly at lunchtime, then I sleep for about 20 minutes.

Which country would you like to live in?

Currently in Greece. Because I discovered an area that I really like – Arcadia. The landscape has been considered a paradise for centuries, even though it is actually completely unspectacular: you see nothing but bushes, forests, meadows, goats and their shepherds. Arcadia was stylized by many painters and authors, including Goethe. I bought an old ruin there that I like to spend time in.

What's never missing from your fridge?

Butter, milk, cheese.

Do you feel freer with or without a car?

Honestly: with. Living in Munich, I really enjoy going to the mountains. Unfortunately, you can't get to the secret little places by public transport. But I still take someone with me.

What is your greatest talent?

I don't know that. But I hope that one of my talents is to touch people with my profession. And I hope that I am a good mother.

What do you do even though it's unreasonable?

Smoke now and then, drink alcohol now and then. And party long, sleep little.

Which historical person would you like to meet?

Gandhi.

Do you wear jewelry? And a clock?

No, just a small bracelet. It bothers me when I wear something on my arms.

Do you have a favorite scent?

The scent of lemon blossoms.

What was your best holiday experience?

That was ten years ago, a hike through Sarek National Park in Sweden. We were only traveling with a backpack and a tent. We had to carry our food on our backs for 14 days, cross rivers and didn't see civilization for two weeks. The children were also there, eleven and 16 at the time – that was great.

What was the last concert you went to?

At a concert by the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra in Elefsina, in the south of Athens at the harbor. The Requiem by Brahms, with Sasha Waltz and Marlis Petersen – in the open air in an excavation site.

What are you missing for happiness?

Nothing.

What are you drinking for dinner?

It depends on what I eat. Either red wine, white wine, beer, water or, because I'm often on stage in the evening and then don't eat anything – sleeping tea.