The little girl who died following the fire that broke out late this morning in an apartment on the second floor of a building where she lived with her family was three years old: rescuers tried to revive her for over an hour, then she was declared dead upon her arrival at the Empoli hospital. The little girl also suffered burns but it seems that the cause of death was asphyxiation.

In total, according to what was learned from the Municipality of Santa Croce sull’Arno, there are 12 people who survived, 8 of whom were taken to hospital in Empoli and Pontedera; among them there are also minors.. No one is said to be in a serious condition. Of the six people taken out by the firefighters, the little girl was the last: when the team arrived, the fire had already affected some rooms of an apartment.

The firefighters evacuated three children and two adults, including a pregnant woman, who were unable to leave their home adjacent to the one affected by the flames. At the same time, another team, while extinguishing the fire, found the child unconscious. The apartment where the fire broke out was placed under sequestration while the adjacent one, also affected by the flames, was declared uninhabitable.

According to an initial reconstruction of what happened, the flames started from a microwave oven. The mayor of Santa Croce sull’Arno, Roberto Giannoni, also arrived on site this morning, together with the rescuers. “Today’s tragedy,” he said in a statement, “is one that no one would have ever wanted to see. I express my deepest condolences to the little girl’s family and to the entire Senegalese community: unfortunately, there are no words that can fill the pain of this family, but I express with my presence the closeness of all the citizens. We are currently working to find accommodation for the 12 people who survived the fire, who lived in those apartments and who will not be able to return home immediately.”