They decided to play the house in Hampton Vale (Cambridgeshire, UK) in a lottery – a ticket costs only two pounds sterling (a little more than 200 rubles). You can join the action at website, writes CambridgeshireLive.

Related materials This is for myself People around the world began to massively build private homes during the pandemic. What do the best ones look like?

As the owner of the house, Rebecca Kesman, told the publication, it was decided to play a prank, and not sell it in order to give someone the opportunity to live without a mortgage or to allow them to have passive income from rent.

The building with four bedrooms, a front garden and a terrace is located in an area with good infrastructure and transport accessibility. There is a driveway next to the house for two cars. The future owner will also receive a set of household appliances: a refrigerator with a freezer, a dishwasher and a washing machine. Also, the current owners take on the costs of stamp duty, as well as other property taxes.

Currently, 300 thousand tickets are on sale. The draw will run until June 30, 2021 or until all tickets have been sold. If not enough tickets are sold, the winner will receive 75 percent of the sales proceeds.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]