Due to a threatening situation on Wednesday, an hour-long police operation was underway in Gaggenau. Officers surround the house. The suspicion: There could be weapons in the house.

Gaggenau – Due to a threat in the private environment, the police in Gaggenau in the Black Forest have surrounded a house since Wednesday evening. According to the public prosecutor's office on Thursday, the reason is that the security authorities suspect that there could be weapons in the house.

The house was actually supposed to be searched on Wednesday. However, this operation was canceled in order to call in additional police forces. The operation was increased on Thursday: more police officers, several police vehicles and dog handlers were now on site, said a police spokesman.

On Wednesday, a man threatened a person in his personal space, said the spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office. This threat led to the suspicion that there might be weapons in the house. “There is a suspicion that there has been a violation of the weapons law,” said the spokeswoman for the prosecution in Baden-Baden.

There was initially no further information about the operation or the background. The “Badische Neuesten Nachrichten” reported first. dpa