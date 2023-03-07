Public hearing of the reform working group will bring together authors of the PECs that are being processed in the Chamber and Senate

The Chamber of Deputies hears the extraordinary secretary for tax reform, Bernard Appy, on Wednesday (8.Mar.2023). Public hearing of the reform working group will also hear the deputy Rossi Whale (MDB-SP) and Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), authors of the proposals on the subject in the Legislative.

Last week, during the disclosure of the work plan, the group announced that the public hearings would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. The initial expectation was that Appy would appear on the 1st day of hearings.

The idea of ​​the 4th meeting is to present the texts of the two PECs (Proposals for Amendment to the Constitution) on the subject, one from the House and the other from the Senate. They mention the creation of the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) to replace other taxes, with some differences.

PEC 45, by Deputy Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP), establishes the extinction of 5 taxes and contributions (IPI, PIS, Cofins, ICMS and ISS). It also determines the creation of a selective tax, to discourage the consumption of certain services or goods, such as cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

The Secretary for Tax Reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, is one of the technical authors of PEC 45 and should participate in the public hearing on the proposal next week.

already the substitutive of PEC 110, presented by former senator Roberto Rocha (PTB-MA), also proposes the elimination of 5 taxes and contributions (IPI, PIS, Cofins, ICMS and ISS). The IS (Selective Tax) would be created to replace the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products). This tax would be linked to the federal government, but with transfers to states and municipalities.

The other taxes would be replaced by the dual VAT (Value Added Tax), in which the government is responsible for a single tax and states and municipalities share another tax, referring to their taxes.