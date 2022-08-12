





By David Morgan and Moira Warburton and Rose Horowitch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a $430 billion bill on Friday seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, giving the president a major legislative victory. Joe Biden ahead of the November 8 midterm elections.

Legislation to tackle climate change and lower drug prices seeks to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions. It will also allow the Medicare program to negotiate lower drug prices for the elderly and ensure that corporations and the wealthy pay the taxes they owe. Democrats say this will help fight inflation by reducing the federal deficit.

The House passed the bill, called the “Inflation Reduction Act,” by 220-207, according to the partisan split in the House, and will send it to Biden for sanction. The Senate passed the bill on Sunday after a 27-hour session.

Democrats hope this law will help them in November, when voters will decide on the balance of power in Congress ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Republicans are favorites to win a majority in the House and also take control of the Senate.

Biden plans to travel the country to publicize the bill, along with a string of other legislative victories, at a time when many voters are dissatisfied with it amid rising inflation.

About half of Americans support the climate and drug price bill, including 69% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Aug. 3 and 4.

Republicans are against the legislation, warning that it will wipe out jobs by raising taxes on corporations, further fuel inflation with government spending and inhibit the development of new drugs.

(Reporting by David Morgan, Moira Warburton and Rose Horowitch)







