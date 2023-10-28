With the war, the territory of Gaza goes back 50 years. There is no more fuel and families are forced to burn furniture to keep warm. Water is rationed, because without fuel the plants are unable to desalinate and distribute it. Fear can be felt, along with the smell of smoke, due to the bombing fires.

Since yesterday afternoon, communications have also been interrupted: no internet, therefore no smartphone. The leap back in time was clear and sudden.



People go around the streets, consistent with the alarms and the throwing of bombs, looking for garbage and firewood. This is the only way to cook and warm up a little. Not only do ovens and stoves not work. Even the refrigerators stopped working, without electricity. And there is also the risk of diseases spreading, with incorrect conservation of food, of those few foods that are still found in the Strip.



The isolation of people is brutal: no cell phones, but also no televisions. Only a few radios still work, thanks to car batteries and makeshift generators. News travels by word of mouth, no longer through television news. Families are crowded together. Those who still have a home host relatives and friends. Those who no longer have anywhere to go take refuge as best they can in public places: in churches, in schools, in gyms. The issue always remains fuel, which is also needed for hospitals. The population, the Red Crescent, has requested it, the UN has also made an appeal.

