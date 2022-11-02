Why was there all that money in the house? And how did the fire break out?

The case of thefire of Catanzarowith the banknotes found, some gone burned in the stake, which remain a mystery. What was all that money doing in the house? And the flames, why did they flare up in the apartment where three brothers lost their lives? The investigators go ahead with the investigation.

The Carabinieri, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor of Catanzaro, go ahead with investigations into the case of the death of three brothers aged 22, 16 and 12, Saverio, Aldo and Mattia Corasoniti. The three boys lost their lives in the flames of their home, in the Pistoia district of Catanzaro.

According to what emerged from the autopsy conducted on the bodies of the brothers, the death would have occurred for asphyxiation: the bodies were perfectly intact. However, only the additional analyzes will be able to establish the exact causes. The Carabinieri are continuing to carry out the surveys in the apartment, together with the Fire Brigade and the Scientific of the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Catanzaro.

THE Carabinieri they do not exclude any leads. What is known is that the fire did not originate outside the house, but inside, perhaps from the living room or the entrance. For this reason, the family did not quickly find an escape route.

Furthermore, some cartoons had been placed one on top of the other in one place in the living room. In all probability the stakewhich caused the death of the three brothers, could have started from there, and then spread throughout the house.

Fire of Catanzaro, what were banknotes doing in that house? And the cartoons?

The Sis of the Carabinieri he found and seized many bundles of banknotes, many burned, for a value of one thousand euros. The exact figure is difficult to establish, since much of the money went up in flames.

Meanwhile, the health of the father is improving, Vitaliano Corasoniti, and his son Antonello, aged 16, hospitalized in the Intensive Care ward of the Ciaccio di Catanzaro hospital in Pugliese. The mother, Rita Mazzei, and her 10-year-old daughter are serious but stable.