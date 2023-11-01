Home page politics

Historian Michael Wolffsohn considers the Israeli army’s ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to be “in principle indispensable”.

Michael Wolffsohn is a historian and journalist. After military service in Israel and studying in Berlin, Tel Aviv and New York, he taught as a professor of modern history at the University of the Bundeswehr in Munich from 1981 to 2012.

Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack on communities and kibbutzim was the most murderous attack on Jews since the Shoah and the largest massacre of Jews in more than a century of Palestinian-Jewish conflict. What impact does this have on Israel?

I would add: To Israel and the Jewish community worldwide. My answer: Apart from the situational shock and its aftermath, October 7, 2023 confirms that Jewish life has been, is and remains on revocation for three thousand years of existence. Jewish life individually as well as collectively.

Fifty years after the Yom Kippur War in 1973, a traumatized generation is now growing up again. How will these ’23ers react to the vulnerability of their country? Do you expect a wave of departures?

I can only repeat myself and have proven and explained this in detail in my book “Another Jewish World History”: For three thousand years, Jewish life has been an existence on revocation. Is a turning point in sight, an end? I can’t recognize it. Which brings us to the second part of your question: wave of departures. Yes, please, where to? To Germany? For example to Berlin, even to Berlin-Neukölln, where many of the approximately 20,000 “Berlin Israelis” live. Many people noticed that Berlin Palestinians, with whom they had previously sipped coffee in a peaceful and friendly manner, also took part in the anti-Israel horror demonstrations and loudly shouted “Death to Israel!” and “Death to the Jews!”. Should Israelis emigrate to France? Murders of Jews, old and young, have been increasing there for twenty years. Something similar is brewing in Great Britain. British universities are strongholds of the radical anti-Israel BDS movement. Even worse are the US universities, which were once considered Jewish strongholds. Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that. The left-liberal Israelis in particular are now realizing in horror: Better Netanyahu & Co than the left-liberals of Europe and America, who are now clearly visible to everyone and are demonstrating their hostility to Israel.

The ground offensive in the Gaza Strip began at the weekend. Do you think this makes military sense?

In principle it is indispensable, because only an unconditional surrender of Hamas and Islamic Jihad will enable an end to the reign of terror internally and externally. But a ground offensive is always and everywhere very bloody for your own military. Therefore, firstly, it makes sense to continue and intensify the air strikes. Secondly, all supply must be cut off to the actual fighting area, the north of the Gaza Strip. So no water, no food, no electricity and so on. Then the ground offensive is no longer a major military problem. Not a moral one either, because Israel has been calling on the civilian population in the northern Gaza Strip to leave south for two weeks. She will not be attacked there. Around 700,000 Palestinians responded to the call. Those who wanted more, but were prevented from doing so by Hamas.

What difficulties does the Israeli army face in the Gaza Strip?

That depends on the timing and circumstances of the ground offensive. House-to-house fighting must be minimized at all costs. How? See above.

Can the safety of the more than 200 hostages be guaranteed in a ground offensive?

Unfortunately no. Terrible. You’re asking for my analysis, not my feelings. In general, I have to point out that emotionally I completely dislike the results of my analysis. But often analysis and values ​​or desires are not congruent.

Much has been written about the failure of the Israeli security apparatus on the morning of October 7th. What consequences would the government have to take to avoid attacks like those by Hamas or possibly Hezbollah in the future?

It was not Netanyahu and his coalition that failed, but also the military and security services. The old German folk wisdom explains why: “Pride comes before a fall.” People considered themselves almost infallible in terms of security policy. Like before the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Added to this is the domestic political polarization since December 2022. This spilled over into the military and the security authorities.

Given the current protests in the Arab world against Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, do you think it is possible that other states will join the Abraham Accords?

Today and tomorrow no. The day after tomorrow, certainly, as the Saudi Crown Prince announced this on October 26th. The Saudis and other Arab states want to pursue their own interests without sabotaging the Palestinians. And that means working with Israel.

How do you assess the chances of a settlement of the Israel-Palestine conflict after the massacres of October 7th? Can the international community still stick to a two-state solution or is a new approach needed thirty years after the Oslo Accords?

The two-state solution is the problem and not the solution. I have documented and explained this in detail in my book “On World Peace”. The only realistic solution is a mix of federal and state structures between Israel, Palestinians, Jordan and Egypt. To do this here would be going too far. Hence the book reference. By the way: You don’t earn anything from non-fiction books.

Chancellor Scholz, Foreign Minister Baerbock and Defense Minister Pistorius made solidarity visits to Jerusalem last week. Does Germany need to provide Israel with more military support?

How please? With the help of the ailing Bundeswehr, which has been neglected for decades, and its limited stocks. These are all just politicians’ words, with no connection to reality.

Do you see any scenarios from Israel’s political leadership as to who should govern the Gaza Strip after the desired destruction of Hamas?

Some propose Palestinian autonomy. A crazy idea, because it is thoroughly corrupt and incompetent. This is proven by their rule in the West Bank since 1993. As in Germany after 1945, a multinationally controlled transition period would make sense. This would make it possible to develop an independent, responsible and capable local leadership. The UN is out of the question for me as a historian. Nowhere has it created peace. In the Middle East it has mostly added fuel to the fire. Since German and EU politicians like to give good advice to the Israelis and Palestinians, as they themselves believe, there are a lot of people and organizations that are quickly transforming the Gaza Strip into a flourishing landscape.

