The Attorney General’s Office He published on his Facebook page images and videos of the poor condition in which some of the feet of the house that the present administration delivered to the community of the alligator, which not only made them smaller than stipulated, but with deficiencies, since they leak with any rain, as happened with other constructions of this type that were delivered in the town of El Cubilete. Despite the inconsistencies found in these constructions, the director of Well-being, Enrique Covarrubias, still said in a meeting that the people had cried when they were given the feet of the house, to which the trustee attorney Georgina Burciaga Armenta He replied that they had actually shed tears, but out of courage, because of the defective houses that they dared to hand over to them, and that they were of no use to remedy the housing problem they are facing.

Following with The attorney trustee, now it was very clear to her why the mayor and the faction coordinators in the PRI, PAS and the independent council do not want her in the political consultation meetings. Apparently, they say, that everything is due to the fact that she is the topic of conversation in those sessions, especially since she has been a stone in the shoe for the municipal president. Even the ears of Georgina Burciaga Armenta have already received the reports that at each political agreement meeting, both Martín Ahumada Quintero and the councilors Luis Antonio López Quiñónez, from the PRI, and the independent, Rafaela Sánchez Castro, begin to dialogue in front of Cuauhtémoc Sánchez Romero, from PAS, and Sergio García Montoya, from Morena, on how to relieve the attorney general of her position, since they have even used the name of her substitute at the table. Did they forget that this position was elected by the people, just as it happened with them? So it will be very interesting to know what is the strategy they bring to make a play of that magnitude.

despite living in a social context where disappearances are increasing, the effort to make the first brigade of genetic profiling It gives certainty of coinciding with bodies located, although it was not possible for all those who have a missing family member to attend the call, and not precisely out of disinterest. Some did not have the resources when they found out at the last moment, while others did not find out, a situation that is to be regretted and taken into account for the next day they do, so that greater dissemination is given in communities where families with loved ones are concentrated. missing. Although said day was considered productive and more than twenty families were attended to in the first five hours, there was the capacity to attend to many more.

Neighbors of the Lomas del Mar neighborhood they are very upset with staff jumapag because a week ago they did some work on Zaratajoa street and caused a water leak, which they did not fix. As much as they have talked to them to solve a fault that they caused, they do not go, and the water has already gotten into some houses when they were thrown all day.

We recommend you read: