These are the first results of the autopsy conducted on the man’s body

The autopsy conducted on the body of Guglielmo Zedda, the deceased man together with his wife in the Tiana’s villa affected by a strong explosion, it would reveal the causes of death. He would have been crushed by the rubble of his home that I am falls on him. Except but in serious condition the parents of the wife, also at home at that time.

The 59-year-old man died of crushing, buried in the rubble of his home. It will take another 90 days, however, to know the results of the toxicology tests. The medical examiner Roberto Demontis he wants to understand if gas inhalation could be a contributing cause of death.

When the rescuers arrived, alerted by the neighbors, there was a strong smell: probably a gas leak caused the death of the man and his wife, Marilena Ibba, aged 55. At the moment the woman was sleeping upstairs.

According to an initial reconstruction by the fire brigade, a coffee machine or a switch would have triggered the gas leak, which Guglielmo Zedda would have operated in the kitchen, on the first floor, where it was found. It could also have been Marilena’s parents.

Duccio Ibba and Eugenia Madeddu, respectively 90 and 83 years old, were extracted alive and are hospitalized in Sassari, in delicate conditions. The man is in intensive care at the Santissima Annunziata, the woman is in a ward of the San Pietro clinics.

Guglielmo Zedda and Marilena Ibba, proclaimed city mourning

Mayor Pietro Zedda announced the city mourning on the day of the couple’s funeral. The funeral parlor will be set up in the Municipality when the bodies are returned to the family, with the authorization of the magistrate.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Oristano has already opened an investigation for culpable disaster, manslaughter, negligent injury. Together with the fire brigade it will be necessary to assess any responsibility for the gas leak in that cottage which has been closed for some time for restoration work.