On the morning of this Saturday, August 12, there was an explosion in a Plum Borough tenementthe second largest district in the state of Pennsylvania, United States.

the tragic event claimed the lives of four adults and one adolescent minorand left affectations in at least 12 homes in the sector.

The events occurred around 10:00 am Plum Borough local time, when police went to the Rustic Ridge neighborhood after a loud explosion was reported that destroyed a house and left two others on fire.

The relief agencies arrived at the scene to deal with the fire and help those affected who were in the house that exploded, as well as in the other surrounding areas, because according to the authorities at least 12 houses reported structural damage.

“Our thoughts are with the residents of Plum affected by an explosion and fire in their neighborhood this morning. Our emergency services team is on scene along with our fire marshals. We stand ready to provide the necessary resources for this community,” he said. Allegheny County representative Rich Fitzgerald posted on his Twitter account.

About 18 fire departments worked to put out the flames with the support of trucks from surrounding Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

According to one of the first reports delivered by the local police, that Saturday five people were found dead, including a minor, and three others were transferred to nearby hospitals.

At the moment, the authorities are still working on the investigation of the case, as the causes of the impressive explosion are still unknown.

For its part, the Renton Volunteer Fire Department offered to help people looking for a safe place to stay along with food and water.

Gas and electricity services, which had been cut as a precaution, were restored throughout Sunday.

