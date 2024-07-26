Home page World

Press Split

A field of rubble remains after the house explosion in Memmingen © Stefan Puchner/dpa

Residents report a crazy bang: In Memmingen, Bavaria, an explosion destroys a house. Debris flies hundreds of meters. A young person dies. The cause is now being sought.

Memmingen – Debris was scattered far and wide: broken roof tiles and glass fragments in gardens, on the roofs of neighboring houses, on the street. A 17-year-old died in the violent explosion in a residential building in the Bavarian town of Memmingen. Rescue workers were only able to rescue him dead from the heavily damaged house directly next door.

Miraculously, there were no further victims in the accident late Friday afternoon. The damage is likely to run into the millions. Residents had to evacuate their homes. Experts are still looking for the cause of the accident. There is speculation that a gas leak occurred.

“We will continue to investigate the cause today,” said a spokesman for the Swabia South/West Police Headquarters on Saturday. Experts from the State Criminal Police Office have been entrusted with the task. The house and its neighbours all have gas connections, the police spokesman continued. “It is of course reasonable to assume that this could be a gas defect.” He spoke of a “very unusual situation”.

Rescue workers are working at the scene of the accident. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

Gas lines have just been checked

Memmingen’s mayor Jan Rothenbacher said that a gas leak could not be ruled out. However, the pipe infrastructure is very new – and has only just been inspected by the municipal utility company. “No pipe in this corner is older than 17 years,” the SPD politician told the German Press Agency. “As a municipal utility company, we are obliged to carry out an inspection every four years to see if gas is leaking.” The inspection up to the house connection took place just two weeks ago.

Rothenbacher rushed to the scene of the accident on Friday. “No stone is left standing. You can’t imagine it,” reported the mayor. “The damage is unbelievable.” He was extremely worried about the residents affected. “A 17-year-old has died. This is something incredibly tragic. Our deepest condolences go to the family,” he said. At the same time, he was very fortunate that more people were not more seriously injured.

According to the police, two rescue workers had to be treated for circulatory problems during the operation, probably due to the heat, but they are now fine. The police, who were deployed with dozens of patrol cars on Friday evening according to a spokesman, received support from nearby Baden-Württemberg.

“Incredible bang”

A resident reported that he heard a “huge bang”. He immediately ran out of the house and thought at first that it was a bomb or a plane crash – Memmingen Airport is only a few kilometers away. He even saw roof tiles flying. There was also damage to the roof of his house.

Apparently there was speculation in the neighborhood that a gas bottle was attached to a caravan. On the other hand, the force of the explosion did not suggest that it was a single gas bottle, it was also said on site.

THW employees clean up the accident site © Stefan Puchner/dpa

Dozens of helpers from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief, the fire department, the city of Memmingen and the Red Cross were still busy cleaning up on Saturday. Parked cars were badly damaged and some had to be towed away. Residents were evacuated – some do not know if and when they will be able to return to their homes.

Parked cars were badly damaged © Stefan Puchner/dpa

Residents in temporary housing

According to the mayor, around 15 people were accommodated in temporary municipal housing during the night, while others stayed with friends and relatives. Now, with the help of structural engineers, it is necessary to check which houses are accessible and habitable.

Emergency roofs have also been organized to stabilize and seal damaged roof structures “so that rain doesn’t come in over the next few days,” said Rothenbacher. “Then we will have to see how many people need to be accommodated in the long term.” It cannot be ruled out that houses will have to be demolished.

Damage “guaranteed to be in the seven-figure range”

The extent of the damage cannot yet be quantified. “We have an extent of damage that cannot be quantified, but is guaranteed to be in the seven-figure range,” said the police spokesman. The fact that no one was hit by debris may also have been due to the fact that some people were already on their way to vacation at the start of the holidays. “Much more could have happened.”

The parents of the 17-year-old who was killed were not in the house at the time of the accident. They were being looked after by helpers.

The 68-year-old resident of the house was also not at home. A weapon was reportedly found in the rubble. However, the man had a permit to own a weapon, it was further stated. dpa