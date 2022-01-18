From 10.45 am Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) will debate with the House of Representatives about the government statement of the new cabinet. Today the group leaders of all parties are discussed. Geert Wilders (PVV), who may start because he is leader of the largest opposition party, has 25 minutes to speak. After this, Sophie Hermans (VVD) will take the floor – she will have more than thirty minutes. A total of nineteen party chairmen are discussed. On Wednesday, the cabinet will answer all questions and the parties will have the opportunity to submit motions.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) today presented the government statement, containing the main features of the coalition agreement of his fourth cabinet, to the House of Representatives. The House will then debate this, after which it must formally become clear whether a majority of the parliament supports the plans.

The opposition will probably ask critical questions about the plan not to allow the state pension to rise along with the intended increase in the statutory minimum wage. The PVV, PvdA, GroenLinks and JA21, among others, fear that the elderly will suffer as a result of this plan. The opposition is also dissatisfied with the intention to curb the rise in health care costs in the coming years.

The ministers will also have to account for a critical analysis that the Central Planning Bureau (CBP) recently published. The CPB doubts whether the billions that the new cabinet wants to spend are as one-off as claimed. The debate starts around 10:45 am.