Today the House of Representatives is debating with the cabinet about the greening plans for industry. The cabinet has earmarked billions of euros in subsidies to help companies with ‘greening’. In addition, the cabinet wants to force companies to be more economical with gas. Companies that use a lot of gas are obliged to look for alternative energy sources, such as solar panels, to reduce gas consumption. Failure to do so may result in a fine.

The ruling party D66 wants the support to companies to be provided as a loan, which is only converted into a gift when companies achieve their climate goals. “We should not just give away free tax money to polluting industry,” says MP Raoul Boucke.