Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/20/2023 – 21:29

The Public Security Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (20) a complementary bill that gives the states and the Federal District the power to legislate on the possession and carrying of firearms used in personal defense, sports and control of invasive alien species.

Currently, the Federal Police is responsible for granting possession and carrying of firearms in the country.

Related news:

According to the text, possession and possession will only be valid within the state's territory and can only be granted to those who can prove residence there. The state will have to establish a weapons control system, linked to the National Public Security Information System (Sinesp), of the Ministry of Justice, which controls and monitors weapons in the population's possession.

According to the author of the proposal, deputy Caroline de Toni (PL-SC), the Constitution allows some exclusive powers of the Union to be delegated to states and that the rules on weapons must consider regional peculiarities.

The rapporteur, deputy Junio ​​Amaral (PL-MG), argues that “the different realities in the various states demand specific analyses”.

The proposal will still be analyzed by the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ) and by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

Last Monday (18), the Attorney General's Office (AGU) filed ten lawsuits in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against state and municipal laws that deal with access to firearms.

In its actions, the AGU argues that the Union has the power to legislate on the subject and that local regulations establish criteria “that unduly expand access to firearms”, without considering basic values ​​such as protection of life, safety and the environment. environment.

* With information from Agência Câmara