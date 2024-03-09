Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/09/2024 – 16:33

A house collapsed in the early hours of this Saturday, 9th, as a result of an explosion caused by a gas leak in Florianópolis. Neighbors reported that the property, which had at least three cylinders inside, was used to make lunch boxes during the day, according to the Santa Catarina Military Fire Department (CBMSC). There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters reported that they were called to respond to the incident at around 12:20 am. Upon arriving at the scene, the corporation came across a mixed residence, 4 meters wide by 5 meters long, which collapsed as a result of an explosion due to the accumulation of gas.

The corporation reported that there were three 13 kg gas cylinders in the residence, two of which showed signs of leaking. The residence is located on Travessa João Florentino dos Santos, in the Costeira do Pirajubaé neighborhood, in the west zone of the capital of Santa Catarina.

The cylinder valves were closed by the fire team. There were no records of victims (the corporation did not specify whether the house was empty) or damage to neighboring properties, according to the initial investigation. Civil Defense was promptly called to respond to the incident and investigate the circumstances of the explosion.