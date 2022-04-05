Oldenzaal. A detached house in Oldenzaal in Overijssel completely collapsed on Monday morning around a quarter to ten as a result of a gas explosion. Four people were injured. It involves a father, mother, daughter and a mechanic. The victims are in hospital, Mayor Welman reported during a press conference on Monday. The mother, daughter and mechanic are slightly injured, the father is seriously injured, but out of danger. The explosion is said to have been caused by hitting a gas pipe while installing a charging station. Nearby homes were also damaged in the blast.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC in the morning of April 5, 2022