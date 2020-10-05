A sudden stampede occurred on Rae Bareli Road in Muradnagar area of ​​Police Station, Ghaziabad, when a part of the second floor being built over a house suddenly came down. A total of 6 people including 2 children present in the house were buried under its debris. As soon as the top of the house fell down, there was a loud sound. Locals reached the spot as soon as they heard the terrible voiceIt was quickly reported to the local police and NDRF and people tried to save the people trapped under the rubble. The NDRF team and police reached the spot and started rescue and relief operations. After several hours of hard work, the NDRF team took out all those trapped under the debris. During this time a 35-year-old woman died on the spot. The remaining 5 were rushed to hospital in critical condition. The condition of a 6-year-old child is said to be very critical.

‘… then relief rescue work started’

NDRF Inspector Sandeep Upadhyay said that the second floor was being built on top of a house on Ravali Road. The wall of the house was weak, which could not bear the weight of the top floor and part of the second floor came down full. During this time 6 people including 2 children were present in the house. All the people were buried in the rubble. On receipt of this information, the NDRF team reached the spot and relief work was started.

NDRF saved lives

Sandeep Upadhyay told that all the people buried in the rubble were taken out. Of these, a 35-year-old woman named Nisha died. The landlord Mahipal, his 36-year-old son Vipin, 55-year-old Pradeep, 6-year-old Jai son Lokesh, 30-year-old Mani son Mahipal, 5-year-old Tej son Nitin were injured, who have been admitted to a hospital in Ghaziabad. Of these, the condition of 6-year-old Jai Putra Lokesh remains very critical. Local people say that the NDRF team had reached the spot in time. This has saved the lives of other people.