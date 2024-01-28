The collapse of a house in Rostov may continue due to instability of the structure

The collapse of a house in Rostov-on-Don may continue. This is reported by RIA News with reference to a representative of the city administration.

This can happen due to the instability of the structure.

On the evening of January 27, the first entrance to a residential building in Rostov-on-Don was completely destroyed. The moment of the collapse of part of the emergency five-story building was caught on video. There were no injuries – 95 residents were evacuated the day before. The building is cordoned off. Rostov residents left without housing are placed in special centers.

The house was built in 1963. It was declared unsafe back in 2020: water was flowing in the basement, plaster was falling from the first to the third floor, and sometimes entire bricks were falling off.