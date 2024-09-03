Home World

From: John Welte

Press Split

The fire brigade is on site at the accident site. © Daniel Scharinger/dpa

Two construction workers were buried during renovation work in the old town of the Upper Austrian town of Schärding. Rescue work has stalled due to the further risk of collapse.

Schärding – The old town of Schärding am Inn is located in Austria, not far from the Bavarian city of three rivers. With its colorful houses and baroque curved gables, Schärding attracts holidaymakers in droves, especially from the nearby Lower Bavarian spa triangle, but many Danube tourists also like to make a detour. Now the idyll is the scene of an incredible drama.

Ceiling collapses on two construction workers in Austria and buries them

During construction work in the old town, a vault collapsed. At least two construction workers were buried, and a feverish search was underway for them. One of them, according to the oRfwere rescued unharmed. Bavarian firefighters are also involved. Tracking dogs, drones and an excavator are also to be used. Enormous dust development is hampering the search, it was said. Since there was no contact with the buried people, their fate was initially unclear.

In Schärding am Inn, a vault collapsed during construction work in the old town. © Daniel Scharinger

The two missing people are two Syrian nationals aged 23, it was said at a press conference on site. The neighboring houses were also evacuated due to the further risk of collapse.

Emergency services are fighting desperately for the lives of those trapped

Previously, a second ceiling had collapsed in the house, which was built in the 17th century. Steel beams were used to try to support the building. Emergency services heard an “ambiguous knocking sound”.

But it could also be water drops. District fire chief Markus Furtner said at the media briefing: “We naturally always assume that if you are under a cone of rubble, if you are somehow protected, there is a chance of survival, but I have to say that this is very, very small.” In the afternoon, the rescue work was interrupted due to the risk of collapse; the danger for the emergency services was too great.

Recently I was in Mallorca at the Ballermann a club collapsed, two Germans died. In Hanover, a Construction worker buried by a concrete slab and died.