Ciudad Juarez.- A fire broke out tonight in a house in the Héroes de la Revolución neighborhood, according to fire department officials.

The accident occurred at a home on Micaela Villa de Espinoza and Juan Cobos streets.

Two fire extinguishing machines and a fire tanker arrived at the scene to put out the flames.

Two elderly women, one of them the owner of the house, were treated by the municipality’s Rescue paramedics for smoke inhalation when they tried to put out the fire with buckets.

According to neighbors, they were cooking at home and a poorly installed gas hose caused a flash, thus starting the fire.

However, the cause of the fire will be determined by the Fire Protection expert, said a Fire Department official.