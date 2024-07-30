Juarez City- A fire that broke out inside a house in the Azteca neighborhood mobilized security forces during the early morning, reported personnel from the General Directorate of Municipal Civil Protection.

The fire damaged part of the structure of a house located on Yakis and Guadiana streets, where police, a fire extinguisher and a fire tanker arrived at 3:30 a.m.

Apparently everything started with a short circuit, caused by an overloaded connection, reported Firefighters Lieutenant Nájera.

The house was occupied by a woman and her granddaughter, who managed to escape unharmed, said Lieutenant Nájera.