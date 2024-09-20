For clients, architects’ fee demands are often a “magic box”. Many believe that a fee agreement once made based on the HOAI billing system determines the fee owed. Unfortunately, this assumption is based on an inadequate understanding of the fee structure for architects and engineers (HOAI), which requires considerable specialist knowledge. In addition, the fee agreements are based on assumptions at the start of the project, while unforeseen circumstances can arise during the course of the architect’s work. In particular, for renovations, modernizations and other conversions, the work can only be seen in detail later. This can lead to trouble.