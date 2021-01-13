The House of Representatives debates this January 13 an accusation against President Donald Trump for “incitement to the insurgency”, as a result of the assault on the Capitol on January 6 by his followers, a day that left five people dead. If this mechanism is approved by the Lower House, the president would face a second impeachment with less favorable winds.

Last Monday, January 11, the Democratic caucus, majority in the House of Representatives, presented an accusation against President Donald Trump that will be voted on on January 13. The impeachment vote is expected to pass with the support of Democrats and at least four Republican votes.

However, even if the text was approved in the House, it would have to face a vote in the Senate, where gathering the necessary support to remove the president seems complex, since for this to happen, two-thirds of the Upper House, is say 67 senators, they should give their approval.

In the last seven days of Trump in the White House, a definitive day for American politics is waged. Follow here the most relevant facts: