In the Tambov region, a woman was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a house intended for farm workers. A criminal case has been initiated on this fact, according to the Russian MIA Administration for the region.

The incident took place on March 22 at night in the village of Umet. The arrived firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, writes IA “OnlineTambov.ru”…

Police officers interviewed the farm workers living in the house, as well as the entrepreneur. As it turned out, one of the workers saw a former colleague set fire to hay. The flames quickly spread to the house, causing the building to be badly damaged.

The suspect turned out to be a 40-year-old resident of the Inzhavinsky district. She got a job on a farm in February 2020, but was fired due to scandalous behavior. The woman was detained.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Intentional destruction or damage to someone else’s property, committed from hooligan motives, by arson.” The woman faces up to five years in prison or forced labor for the same period.

In February, it was reported that investigators opened a criminal case against a Central Asian who tried to burn two women and a child in a residential building in Pushkin, Moscow Region, during a robbery attack.