Mexico.- Thanks to an international treaty that entered into force at the beginning of the year by a decree of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Emilio Lozoya’s mother will no longer be subject to house arrest and you will be able to go out into the street, although with an electronic bracelet and permanent police surveillance.

A federal judge removed this morning the house protection to Gilda Margarita Austin y Solisbut he reiterated as precautionary measures the delivery of his passport, the prohibition to leave Mexico City and the Country, as well as the conditions referred to at the beginning, which were not to the liking of the defendant.

In a hearing that lasted almost 11 hours, Gerardo Alarcón López, control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the North Prison, stated that the change of precautionary measure in essence, it is based on a decree published at the beginning of the year by President López Obrador.

This is the Inter-American Convention on the Protection of the Human Rights of Older Persons, whose decree was published by the President in the Official Gazette of the Federation on January 23.

This treaty, which requires guaranteeing the right of older adults to a full, independent and violence-free life, was never mentioned in the debates, neither by the defense nor by Lozoya’s mother’s lawyers throughout the proceeding.