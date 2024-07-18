Genoa – “Our position does not change. Giovanni Toti should go ahead”. Responding to Adnkronos, the deputy and coordinator of Fratelli d’Italia in Liguria Matthew Red he thus comments on the new order of house arrest issued against governor Giovanni Toti on charges of illicit financing. For the local head of Fdi, however, the latest judicial news does not change the situation regarding the political future of the Region. “As I have already had the opportunity to state – underlines Rosso – if president Toti asks for a meeting with the regional coordinators, we will reflect with him on what to do. The Ligurian government is working well and, in light of the latest events, even more passionately. We are at the end of a mandate and there is a program to complete. The months that remain are months of continuation”. “Let’s see what the governor wants to do, at the moment as regional coordinators we have not received requests for a meeting. For us Toti can continue, but obviously it depends on him. We have a few months left, we are not talking about a long period. The Fdi councilors are working very diligently and I think it is right to complete the mandate”, concludes the Fdi parliamentarian.

“I believe it is more than correct and legitimate to demonstrate to contest the policies that the Region is carrying out – continues Rosso -, but I consider it is inappropriate to demonstrate against a person who is under house arrest. A trial will decide his fate, not the square. I find it a lack of respect for politics, also because they have had 4 and a half years to protest”.

Rixi: “Toti decides what to do in his trial, he has rights like everyone else”

”Whoever defends himself in a trial decides his own defense strategy and how to behave, no one can tell him what to do…”. Edward Rixideputy minister of Transport and strongman of the League in Liguria, thus responds to the question of whether Giovanni Toti should continue on his path and not resign also in light of today’s new notice of investigation for illicit financing. Tomorrow Matteo Salvini will meet the governor, under house arrest since May. The leader of the Carroccio is so far the government representative who has defended Toti the most from the ongoing investigation: “It seems to me that Nordio and Crosetto have also defended him, the real issue is that we were all surprised by the review court”, remarks Rixi who condemns today’s demonstration of progressives to ask for the resignation of the president of the Region.

”They have no idea what they want to do and the only thing left for them is to hope that Toti resigns. I repeat – he insists – there is a trial underway and Toti, like all the defendants, all have the same rights: he does not have more than the others but not less than the others either…”. In the event of regional elections, Rixi is given the pole position as the center-right candidate. ”I already said on the first day what I think about it”, says Rixi who now denies his candidacy: ”Apart from the fact that there are no regional elections today because the deadline is in a year, I am currently doing other things, I am dealing with the Pnrr until 2026. At the moment I am not available to run”.

Crippa (Lega): “Our position does not change, we are guarantors”

“It’s an investigation. Our position on Toti doesn’t change. We are people who stand up for the rights of members of the League, of Fi, Fdi, Pd, M5S and all Italian citizens”. This is what Andrea Crippa, deputy and vice-secretary of the League, says about the new order of house arrest issued against the governor Giovanni Toti on charges of illicit financing. To those who ask him about the today’s progressives demonstration in Genoa to ask for a return to the polls, Crippa responds: “So according to them, a person who has been heard once and has not yet been convicted is guilty? Toti is kept under house arrest without clear charges. I would focus more on Emiliano and other people close to Schlein who have given Italy so much to talk about and so much to be ashamed of in recent years. Between Toti, who is an honest administrator until proven otherwise, and Ilaria Salis, who squatted in homes and has 27 reports and 4 convictions… Well, I would focus more on explaining to Italians why at this moment someone with 4 convictions is a European MEP”, concludes Matteo Salvini’s right-hand man.