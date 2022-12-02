Mexico.- A federal judge denied this morning to Jesus Murillo Karam give you the benefit of house arrest due to his state of healthin the ongoing process for crimes allegedly committed during the investigation of the Ayotzinapa case.

Marco Antonio Fuerte Tapia, control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the North Prison, refused to modify the precautionary measurearguing that Murillo Karam’s health was not one of the reasons he considered for imposing the justified pretrial detention.

It also resolved that the former Attorney General of the Republic will remain in the Medical Tower of the Tepepan Prisonto receive specialized medical treatment, until his clinical condition is completely restored.

“The objective is that the justiciable gentleman requires medical attention and observation and that this is being given to him and that his home is not the best place for it,” said Fuerte Tapia.

He added that as soon as he recovers, both the treating doctors and the General Prosecutor of the Republic they must deliver their respective reports to establish whether they should continue hospitalized or return to their prison cell. North Prison.

Additionally, the investigation period was extended by three months complementary to the process, which is why the defense and the Attorney General of the Republic will have until February 24 to collect their respective evidence.

The resolutions were issued in a hearing that was scheduled yesterday at 6:00 p.m., but which began until 7:34 p.m. and ended at 01:05 a.m. this Friday.

Murillo Karam appeared by videoconference from the Tepepan Prison, in Xochimilco, where he has been held since last Wednesday to continue his clinical treatments.

He appeared in the painting wearing a khaki goose down jacket and an oxygen probe in his nose. She only spoke once, when the judge asked her if he minded being referred to by his name or by his initials JMK.

“My lawyers think so (it should be reserved), I don’t really care,” he said.

Almost immediately, the man from Hidalgo could not contain his laughter because his lawyer Javier López referred to him by name and immediately corrected: “sorry, JMK.”

Application

The former official’s defense, headed by Elvia Marina Vázquez Mendoza and Javier López García, initially requested the provisional release with electronic bracelet and the delivery of the passportas substitute measures for justified preventive detention.

They pointed out that, if their claim is not accepted, they would allow the former head of the PGR to carry out his process in house arrest, because in his house he would have all the medical attention, in addition to the fact that his transfer to a hospital would be in less than two hours that an ambulance takes to take him from the Reclusorio.

They based their request on two points: that Murillo’s state of health made any possibility of flight unfeasible and that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) had blocked his bank accounts, further restricting his mobility.

The lawyers accompanied their request with various letters, expert opinions and medical notes from various hospitals and prison medical services.

The documents indicate that on 11 occasions he was treated in the Reclusorio, one of them due to a hypertensive crisis; that in 6 he was released to transfer him to a clinic and that in one of those he underwent surgery on the carotids. Also, that his biological age is over 80, even though he is 74.

To refute, the FGR presented 7 documents, some of them expert opinions and opinions from a forensic expert from the Prosecutor’s Office itself, which conclude that the surgery performed on the former official was unnecessary, although -in a contradictory manner- he acknowledges that the operation was a success. and that his state of health improved significantly, which is now “stable without symptoms.”

“The state of health is better than the one it had on August 24, when justified preventive detention was imposed on him. Someone who says ‘let a urologist evaluate me’ of course he is conscious and in full control! He wants freedom with expert opinions way and one of them by hearsay,” said prosecutor Lidia Bustamante Vargas, in relation to the fact that one of the defendant’s medical assessments was made based on his clinical documents and not by direct examination.

Gonzalo Cartas, the other prosecutor, also turned to the defense and said that the actions of the FIU, far from favoring Murillo’s cause, affect him.

He said this because the information card that that body distributed to the press, on November 15, mentions that the former Attorney received 2.8 million dollars as a return on investment from abroad and made transfers outside the country for 26.5 million, which which confirms the assumption that he has resources abroad that could finance his escape.

The verdict

Judge Marco Antonio Fuerte Tapia said that when he imposed justified preventive detention on Murillo on August 20, he did so based on the importance of the investigation in which he is involved and on the profile of the defendant, not on his state of health. Health.

The two aspects that he took into account include the multiple first-level positions that he held as a public servant, a support network, his various addresses -one of them had been hidden-, his income and having a valid passport.

Also, the severity and violent characteristics of the crimes, the risk that it could influence experts and agents who were his subordinates in the PGR, disrupting the investigation and preventing knowledge of the truth of the facts.

It implicitly stated that in order to modify the precautionary measure, it must first be demonstrated that those conditions already listed had changed.

“Since I did not maintain at any time that the justified preventive detention was going to rest on the question of health, the conditions (that justified it) have not changed. I am not reiterating the precautionary measure, those are the conditions that should have changed ” said Fuerte Tapia.

“The diseases were already known from the initial hearing. Another objective issue is that they have treated the defendant, that there was a surgical operation and it was successful () It is not appropriate for him to be admitted to a hospital, because he already is.”

The judge dismissed the argument for the blocking of the accounts, because it is not final and they can be unfrozen through legal proceedings.

When leaving the justice center, the lawyer Javier López announced that they are going to challenge the judge’s ruling.

We recommend you read: