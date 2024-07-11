Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 20:38

The Chamber of Deputies approved most of the changes made by the Senate to the legal framework for green hydrogen on Thursday night, the 11th. The bill will now be sent to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for approval.

The proposal creates tax incentives to stimulate the production of green hydrogen and decarbonize the Brazilian energy matrix, through the Special Incentive Regime for the Production of Low-Carbon Hydrogen (Rehidro).

According to the text, tax credits will be granted from 2028 to 2032. Hydroelectric plants and producers of biofuels, such as ethanol, will also be able to participate in Rehidro, in addition to biomass, biogas, biomethane and wind and solar energy. The value of the benefits reaches R$18.3 billion over the five years.

The project also foresees that the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) will be responsible for authorizing the production, import, transportation, export and storage of hydrogen. Only Brazilian companies and those based in Brazil will be able to produce green hydrogen.

The rapporteur in the Chamber, Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), accepted in full nine amendments made by the Senate to the text. Two were accepted partially because, according to the deputy, they repeated content that was already included in another amendment.

“Our country will be able to participate more and more actively in the international effort for an energy transition that can reduce and, subsequently, eliminate net carbon emissions, which will bring us significant environmental benefits, combined with economic and social gains linked to an entire new and sustainable production chain,” wrote Jardim, in the report.

The deputies maintained the Senate’s decision to increase the limit for emissions to be considered low carbon from 4 kg to 7 kg of CO2. The gradual reduction of this ceiling from 2030, which had been included by the Chamber in the first vote, was also left out.