The United States House of Representatives also approved a proposal that makes vaccination against Covid-19 more flexible for health professionals | Photo: Pixabay

The United States House of Representatives approved this Tuesday (31) a bill to end the health emergency declared due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The proposal is authored by Republican Representative Brett Guthrie

The proposal was approved with 220 votes in favor and 210 against. The bill now goes to vote in the Senate, where Democrats and Republicans have 50 representatives each. In the event of a tie, Vice President Kamala Harris will cast the tie-breaking vote.

The House also approved this Tuesday a bill that seeks to end mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 for health workers in centers that receive federal aid. The text was approved with 227 votes in favor, with the support of seven Democratic deputies.

The Office of Management and Budget of the White House had affirmed last Monday (30) the planning that the United States stops considering the Covid-19 pandemic as a national emergency from May 11, giving the endemic classification to the disease from that date.

The White House argues that this period until May would help to avoid “chaos and uncertainty in the health care system” in case the Republican proposal is approved within Congress.